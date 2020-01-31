China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Down 9.4%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s share price dropped 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.87, approximately 17,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,369,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve