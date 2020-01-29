China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SXTC stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Read More: What are economic reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.