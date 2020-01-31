China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Critical Analysis

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. $46.81 million 0.05 -$9.33 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $1.33 billion 7.36 -$119.86 million N/A N/A

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -13.95% -7.20% -4.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $46.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.42%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech..

Summary

Zillow Group beats China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Company Profile

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.