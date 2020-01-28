China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Update

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 922.7% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other China XD Plastics news, CFO Dahe Zhang sold 93,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $192,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Junjie Ma sold 78,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $160,269.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,175 in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

CXDC opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. China XD Plastics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $133.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $373.16 million during the quarter.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

