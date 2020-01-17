China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Trading Up 15.5%

Shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) were up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 49,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 25,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYYHF)

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

