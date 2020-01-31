China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 96.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 52,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,904. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.80.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $467.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

