China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CYD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

CYD traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $467.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $2,643,000. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,601,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 116,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 64.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

