China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Shares Down 20.5%

China Zenix Auto International Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) shares fell 20.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter.

About China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs.

