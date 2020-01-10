China’s Xtep arrives in five more Indian cities

Hong Kong activewear firm Xtep will open new locations in five Indian cities by the end of next year.

The firm launched in Bengaluru last year, going on to open stores in Chennai, Gurugram, and Thrissur (Kerala). It is expected to open its new locations in Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, Pune, and Mysuru.

According to an Economic Times report, the brand’s local director Vijay Chowdhary said the firm will expand next year by “introducing products through a mix of exclusive and multi-brand outlets”.

Xtep India is preparing to “bring high-tech consumer sports technology and after that will invest in sports infrastructure after assessing the market demand”.

Xtep currently operates outlets in 20 countries