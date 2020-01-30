ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.19. ChineseInvestors.com shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 36,865 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

About ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S.

