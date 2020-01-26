ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, TheStreet raised ChipMOS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

IMOS stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.63. ChipMOS Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,406,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

See Also: Which market index is the best?