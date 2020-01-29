Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $900.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $690.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $803.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $829.61.

Shares of CMG opened at $877.82 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $519.09 and a 52-week high of $887.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $849.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $812.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,288,000 after buying an additional 61,380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,878,000 after buying an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,737,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $24,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading