Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $960.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $831.71.

CMG stock traded down $13.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $866.76. The company had a trading volume of 384,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $814.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $519.09 and a 52 week high of $888.58.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

