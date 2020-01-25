Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $825.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $803.00 to $825.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $820.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $869.71 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $519.09 and a fifty-two week high of $887.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $845.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $809.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

