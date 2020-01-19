Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $970.00 to $975.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $877.36 and last traded at $877.30, with a volume of 15298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $870.24.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $837.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $804.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

