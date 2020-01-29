Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $829.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $877.82 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $519.09 and a one year high of $887.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $849.53 and a 200-day moving average of $812.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

