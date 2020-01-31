Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to post sales of $257.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.80 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $244.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $1,386,055.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,382 in the last ninety days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.63. 521,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $105.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

