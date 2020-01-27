Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 14.6% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHH traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $98.48. 4,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,995. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $105.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHH. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

