Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.91

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.91 and last traded at C$14.88, with a volume of 28027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.88.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.73.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

