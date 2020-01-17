Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Choom Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15, 133,335 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 219,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Choom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHOOF)

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the business of cultivating and selling cannabis for medical proposes and related products. It develops retail and lifestyle brand for cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

