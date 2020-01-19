Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHR. CIBC raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

TSE CHR opened at C$8.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$6.74 and a twelve month high of C$8.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.84.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$351.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$357.00 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Chorus Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 75.35%.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

