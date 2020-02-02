CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Trading Down 1.3%

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $9.15, approximately 5,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

About CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained