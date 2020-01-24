CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Earning Very Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) have been trending very positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CHDRY stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $139.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52.

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and footwear and accessories worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Céline, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Thomas Pink, Berluti, Pucci, and Loro Piana brands; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, and Numanthia Termes brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Beauty, Fenty, and Ole Henriksen brands.

