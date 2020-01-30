Christopher G. Tietz Purchases 1,000 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) insider Christopher G. Tietz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,547.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $278.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

