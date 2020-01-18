Christopher Harms Sells 9,815 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $331,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Christopher Harms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $339,402.70.

On Friday, November 15th, Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $329,391.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $33.75 on Friday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSCT. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 46.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after purchasing an additional 876,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 380.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400,475 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth about $13,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?