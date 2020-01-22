Chubb (NYSE:CB) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $154.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.93. Chubb has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

