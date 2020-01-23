Chubb Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,302 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,223% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 put options.

NYSE:CB opened at $153.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.95. Chubb has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 37,306.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,982 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chubb by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,077,000 after purchasing an additional 362,956 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

