Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Up 0.2%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $193.38 and last traded at $192.87, 3,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and transplant, immunology, infectious, and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

