Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 16.27%.

CHT opened at $36.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

