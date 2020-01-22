Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.14-0.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.848-6.848 billion.Chunghwa Telecom also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.14 EPS.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

