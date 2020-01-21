Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.13-0.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.065-7.105 billion.Chunghwa Telecom also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.14-0.14 EPS.

CHT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,442. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

