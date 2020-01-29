Church & Dwight (CHD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Church & Dwight has set its FY19 guidance at $2.47 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

