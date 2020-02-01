Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.5% to $1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.69 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,450. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund