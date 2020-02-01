Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. 3,679,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

