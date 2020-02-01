Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.73-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.113-1.113 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.69 EPS.

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. 3,679,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,450. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Church & Dwight to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.81.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

