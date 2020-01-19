CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.45

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 78997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

