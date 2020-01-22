CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCC. ValuEngine downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.35 million. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

