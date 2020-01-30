Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,883.40

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,883.40 and traded as high as $2,000.00. Churchill China shares last traded at $1,980.00, with a volume of 2,215 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,899.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,677.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58.

In related news, insider David M. O’Connor sold 14,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($21.05), for a total value of £230,512 ($303,225.47).

About Churchill China (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

