Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.46

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.46 and last traded at $145.46, with a volume of 8387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 304,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 75,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

