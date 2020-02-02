CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Sheila A. Murray Sells 41,211 Shares

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Sheila A. Murray sold 41,211 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.40, for a total value of C$964,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,004,782.82.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sheila A. Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Sheila A. Murray sold 25,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$579,737.50.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sheila A. Murray sold 11,300 shares of CI Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.85, for a total value of C$235,553.02.

TSE:CIX opened at C$23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$17.23 and a 52 week high of C$23.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.48.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$527.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5199998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

