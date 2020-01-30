CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Shares Down 0.9%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52, 250 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

About CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?