CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.39

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.39 and last traded at C$23.17, with a volume of 496198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.36.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$527.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 11,300 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.85, for a total value of C$235,553.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,777,007.81. Also, Director David C. Pauli sold 10,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$220,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,124,750. Insiders have sold 37,421 shares of company stock valued at $806,418 over the last 90 days.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

