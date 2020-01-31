CIBC Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.46. 431,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.75 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.64.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

