CIBC Boosts Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Price Target to C$2.70

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE III traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,409. Imperial Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.33 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $273.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.16.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Metals will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments