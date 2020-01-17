CIBC Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$45.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.32.

TSE KEY opened at C$34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.16 and a 1-year high of C$35.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.96. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$834.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7405024 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

