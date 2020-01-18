CIBC Cuts Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$100.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

TSE:CGO opened at C$93.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$103.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.80. Cogeco has a 1-year low of C$63.98 and a 1-year high of C$107.88.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$610.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco will post 6.6399999 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

