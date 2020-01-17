CIBC Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$59.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AC. TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$27.69 and a 52-week high of C$52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.87.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 4.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.18, for a total transaction of C$508,309.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,151.18. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.23, for a total value of C$418,445.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at C$950,659.29. Insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $2,895,358 in the last 90 days.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

