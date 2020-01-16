CIBC Increases ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$51.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ACO.X traded up C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$50.62. 42,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.65. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of C$39.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.40, for a total value of C$252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at C$1,584,525.60. Also, Director George J. Lidgett sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.84, for a total transaction of C$59,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$816,977.28.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

