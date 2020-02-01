CIBC Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$380.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$345.75.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$351.55 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$259.99 and a one year high of C$355.87. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$338.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$315.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

