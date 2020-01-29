CIBC Increases Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$65.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.92.

Shares of KL opened at C$54.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$38.80 and a twelve month high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$503.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

